Alberto El Patron Attacks El Hijo del Vikingo’s Father On Morning Show

Alberto El Patron added some heat to his feud with El Hijo del Vikingo heading toward their AAA Mega Title match, attacking Vikingo’s father on TV. Patron is set to defend the Mega Championship against Vikingo on tomorrow’s AAA TV taping, and as Fightful notes, he appeared on the Mexican morning TV show Venga La Alegría. Vikingo’s father also appeared on the show and ended up attacked by Patron, as you can see below.

The match for tomorrow’s taping was spoiled by WWE in the US when they advertised that Vikingo will defend the Mega Championship against CHad Gable at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide next weekend.