Alberto El Patron Claims He’s Facing Andrade In July

In an interview with Super Luchas, Alberto El Patron said that he will be facing Andrade El Idolo at Nacion Lucha Libre event in McAllen, Texas on July 31.

He said: “For the first time, they are going to see what people have been asking for for a long time, Andrade against Alberto del Río , I don’t think they had ever sent a poster like this to Texas. We will also have Kalisto and Gold Ribbon against the Son of Two Faces and the Son of Dr. Wagner . Also going to be Sexy Dulce , Blue Demon Jr. , Primo and Épico Colón. Nación Lucha Libre we return , everything that will be the production of the second season is well advanced, we have already closed agreements with television and sponsors. We were thinking of recording the first week of May but we can’t. We are going to produce the second season behind closed doors . We have all the Colóns, La Máscara, Cinta de Oro and Kalisto.”