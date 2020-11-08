Alberto El Patron Denies Abusing Paige, Says He Was the Victim

Alberto El Patron has denied Paige’s allegations of physical abuse on his part during their relationship, claiming that it was actually the reverse. TMZ asked the former WWE star about claims Paige made on Mickie James, Victoria and SoCal Val’s GAW TV that El Patron was regularly physically abusive to her.

On the podcast, Paige talked at length about the alleged assaults, saying that they ramped up through the relationship to daily abuse. She also made note of Patron’s criminal charges and trial for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of a partner, saying, “Karma’s a real thing and you put out what you receive — and right now, he’s receiving it.”

TMZ reached out to Patron for comment and he denied abusing Paige, saying, “It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words.”

Patron said he’s considering legal action for defamation against Paige and addressed her directly, asking, “Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?”