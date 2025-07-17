Alberto El Patron Kicked Out Of El Ojo Faction, Must Leave AAA If He Loses To El Mesias

During AAA’s latest Alianzas event, Alberto El Patron was attacked and then kicked out of the El Ojo faction. Things got worse for the former WWE star. If he loses to El Mesias on the upcoming July 25 event, he will be forced to leave AAA. The segment, which happened at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, started with a tribute to Patron and his father Dos Caras. That’s when the group (which also includes Mesías, Sanson, Forastero, Mecha Wolf, Dorian Roldán, Hijo del Tirantes and Konnan) turned on him. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s July 25th event:

* If El Patron Loses, He Must Leave AAA: Alberto el Patron vs. El Mesias

* El Grande Americano vs. Octagon Jr.