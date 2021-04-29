Alberto El Patron Explains How Match With Andrade Came Together

In an interview with Lucha Libre online (via Luis Pulido & Fightful), Alberto El Patron spoke about how his match with Andrade on July 31 in McAllen, Texas came together. Andrade confirmed the bout was taking place in a post on his Instagram story.

He said: “With the passion, the vision and the smell for business I know about what is my profession, I immediately contacted Andrade to ask him if he was interested in bringing into reality that dream match many wrestling fans have wanted to see between Andrade and Alberto del Rio, the 2 latest exponents from Mexican Wrestling to do something spectacular in WWE — Of course, without excluding my golden shorty and beautiful king, Rey Mysterio, wherever he is at. I have not spoken to you nor seeing you since you went from 619 to Las Vegas, but god bless you, your wife and your beautiful children — I am talking about the born and raised Mexicans, despite the fact that Rey’s heart is covered in Green, White and Red. I mentioned this to Andrade and he said ‘Ok, let’s Do it’ and I started to look at what else we can add to the event on that venue.“