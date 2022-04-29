Alberto El Patron Looking For Blood Donations For His Ex Wife

In a post on Twitter, Alberto El Patron revealed that he is looking for blood donations to help his ex-wife, the mother of his children. She is said to be in “delicate” condition at the moment.

Patron wrote: ““The mother of my children is in very delicate health. Please, if you are in CDMX, help us help Angela. We URGENTLY need multiple blood donors and platelet donors who can go to Hospital San Jose Satellite SA of CV in CDMX. Contact: +1-210-849-5640”