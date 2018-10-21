Alberto El Patron Explains Why He’s Returning to MMA, Says He’s Doing It for the Right Reasons and Has Something to Prove to Himself

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (formerly Alberto Del Rio) who discussed his return to MMA that he’s currently training for. Below are some highlights (transcript via Michael McClead and Wrestlezone.com).

Alberto El Patron on returning to MMA: “Everybody knows I went through some difficult times and when you go through things like that, it makes you stronger. Now that all of those bad moments, bad experiences, are in the past I started feeling humbly when it comes to doing stuff that I used to do like fighting and every time I’m here doing combates, I see those young fighters going toe to toe, trading punches, kicks, everything, I get excited. I get goosebumps sometimes. I kept saying, ‘I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it,’ so I finally decided to go back to the gym. I was always training; but, I was always training just to look good in front of the mirror, in front of the camera; but, for the first time after nineteen years, I started doing some sparrings with my boxing coach and my jujitsu coach and I was like, ‘Damn, I think I can do this again.”

Alberto El Patron if he still thinks he can beat the young guys training in MMA right now: “That’s a perfect question amigo because I question myself with the same words. The first day I went back to the MMA gym I said, ‘Fu*k no, I’m not sure if I really want to do this.’ I went home slept it over and then the next day in the morning, I opened my eyes, got up from bed and was like, ‘Fu*k yes.’ I want to go back there and those kids moving me around yesterday, I want to kick their ass today and I couldn’t do it the second day. I couldn’t do it the second day either; but, after three weeks of training and getting my cardio back, my stamina back, my endurance back, just two days ago the jiu-jitsu instructor, who is also a black belt in jiu-jitsu…. I tapped him out two days ago. I’m doing this for the right reasons, to prove something to myself, to prove me that I’m back, to prove me that I still have it, to prove to my children that dad is a fu*king super hero.”