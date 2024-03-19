Alberto El Patron vs. Nic Nemeth For Mega Title Set For AAA TripleMania 32: Monterrey

Alberto El Patron and Nic Nemeth will battle to determine the next AAA Mega Champion at TripleMania 32: Monterrey. AAA announced the full card for the April 27th show, which will be headlined by Patron facing Nemeth for the title.

El Hijo del Vikingo vacated the title due to his knee injury over the weekend, and Patron defeated Psycho Clown & Cibernetico in a triple threat match on Sunday to earn a spot in the TripleMania bout.

The full card for the show is:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Alberto El Patron vs. Nic Nemeth

* Copa Bardahl Battle Royal: El Elegido, Pimpinela Escarlata, Antifaz, Super Calo, Aerostar, Chessman, Nino Hamburugesa, Mr. Iguana, Charly Manson, Abismo & Heavy Metal announced.

* Vampiro, Pagano & El Mesias vs. La Secta (Cibernetico, Dark Ozz & Dark Cuervo).

* Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr vs. QT Marshall, Parker Boudreaux & Sam Adonis

* Negro Casas & Two TBA vs. Dr. Wagner Jr & Two TBA

* Faby Apache, Estrellita, Sexy Star & Reina Dorada vs. Dalys, Flammer, La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla.