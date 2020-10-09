wrestling / News
Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault
Alberto El Patron has been indicted by a grand jury on aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. As you may recall, the WWE and Impact Wrestling alum was arrested back in May on those charges after he was accused by a partner of physically assaulting her after accusing her of infidelity, forcing her to “wear a dress and dance for him,” and threatened to drop her son “in the middle of the road somewhere” if she started crying. She alleged that El Patron had also sexually assaulted her “for several hours” using different objects.
According to PWInsider, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in San Antonio, Texas issued a press release confirming that El Patron, realk name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, was indicted on a count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault. No trial date has been set for El Patron, who is currently out on $50,000 bond. He is set to be officially arraigned today.
The site notes that first-degree aggravated kidnapping has a sentence of 5 – 99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000, while sexual assault is punishable by 2 – 20 years and/or a fine of up to $10,000. If El Patron can prove he voluntarily released the alleged victim, he could be convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the second degree instead of first degree. That has a prison sentence from two to 20 years and/or a fine up to $10,000.
The full press release reads:
2 men indicted for separate sex offenses
This week, Bexar County Grand Juries handed down 250 felony indictments.
Jose Rodriguez Chucuan is charged in a multi-count indictment. The indictment alleges that on May 3, 2020, Chucuan committed one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault.
Anthony Martinez is charged with sexual assault of a child. The indictment alleges that on May 22, 2020, Martinez committed the offense of sexual assault of a person younger than 17 years of age.
Both cases are being prosecuted by the Family Violence Division in the 226th District Court. Because these cases are pending trial, we can make no further comment on them.
