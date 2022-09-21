Alberto El Patron on the Pandemic Causing Nacion Lucha Libre to be Put on Hold

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio, discussed the upcoming return of Nacion Lucha Libre, which makes its return on Saturday, September 24. El Patron discussed being forced to put the company on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated the following:

“We started back in 2019 doing great things with the company. Unfortunately, we had to close business and put the company on pause because of COVID. We didn’t have the money or the infrastructure like other companies to survive COVID, so we had to put everything on pause. Now that the world is looking better when it comes to the COVID situation, we’re ready to go back in business.”