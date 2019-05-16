Alberto El Patron Only Drew 500 Fans To A Show After Claiming To Be A Huge Star

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Alberto El Patron recently promoted a match through social media by having a feud with Pentagon Jr, claiming that the latter wasn’t a star because a real star wouldn’t wrestle in front of 300-400 fans and he would never do that because he’s a real star. He was hyping a three-way tag match on May 5 in Monterrey with Patron and his brother El Hijo de Cien Caras against Pentagon and Fenix and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner & Galeno del Mal.

Patron said that because of the crowds he’s worked in front of, he’s one of the biggest Mexican stars of all-time. He claimed he had heat with his uncle because he’s a bigger star than Mil Mascaras ever was. Pentagon then said that Patron used to be a star but wasn’t anymore. There were some who thought the two actually had legit heat.

When the actual match came around, the show only drew 500 fans in a 5,000 seat building. Patron was then mocked on social media for his drawing power. He doesn’t wrestle as much as he used to. The last time he wrestled in Mexico City was a few months ago, and that didn’t bring in as many fans as he used to either.