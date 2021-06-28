Alberto El Patron Says He’s Open to A WWE Return

Alberto El Patron says that he’s interested in potentially returning to WWE and says he’s “sorry for my mistakes” regarding his time there. Patron spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and said that despite his tempestuous relationship with WWE, he would be open to a return.

“Of course, first of all, I would say thank you,” El Patron said about a possible return. “Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made. I just didn’t know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It’s just business. I’m sorry for my mistakes.”

Patron had several issues with WWE during his time with the company. His first run famously ended when WWE fired him after he allegedly assaulted an employee for making a racist joke. His second run ended in 2016 after a period where he was injured, got vocal about his displeasure with the company, and then was suspended along with his then-girlfriend Paige for Wellness Violations. It had been reported at the time that WWE held back on pushing him because he was partying too much and was a liability to the company.

El Patron said of that period in the interview, “No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced. I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that’s just for me to handle. It’s not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again.”

El Patron is a two-time former WWE Champion and two-time former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, but he is also facing a number of serious legal issues in the four charges counts of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping in Texas over disturbing allegations that he violently sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over a 16-hour period. If convicted, he potentially faces life in prison.

Any potential WWE return would also quite possibly be complicated by the fact that Paige is still with the company. The former Diva’s Champion spoke out in November of 2020 about the domestic abuse she says she suffered at El Patron’s hands. In response, El Patron denied abusing Paige and said it was “the other way around.” In April, he appeared to threaten her by alleging in an interview with Hugo Savinovich that Paige broke a confidentiality agreement by discussing the domestic assaults and other details of their relationship.