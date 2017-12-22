Alberto El Patron Recalls Winning GFW World Title In Front Of His Dad & More

– Alberto El Patron spoke with the Orlando Sentinel about winning the GFW (now the Impact Global) Championship, having it stripped away and more. Highlights are below:

On winning the GFW World Heavyweight Championship: “People always like to say wrestling is fake or whatever, but that emotion was real. Whether the result is predetermined or not, the ones who love the business, we live for it. When the ref counted 1-2-3 and I broke down crying in the corner, it was because my dad was there, and I got to accomplish something — win a title — with him watching. He had never been there in person for something like that, just watching on TV.”

On being stripped of the GFW Championship after his domestic incident with Paige: “When there was a talent meeting about what to do about the title, I raised my hand and said I should give it up. I used to work in a place where main eventers were difficult to work with, and I didn’t want to be that person. ‘Here’s the title; give it to someone else. I’ll eventually get it back, but I lost it and I want to earn it. I’ll take responsibility for my actions.'”

On preferring to play a heel: “I love being a heel. I don’t like being a babyface and a good guy. But it’s not always about what we want, it’s what the fans want. [Before] this last storyline, they liked me. You can’t force the audience, though, if they want to boo or they want to cheer. Right now, I’m really having fun — I’m working as a bad guy, doing all the heel things, but still getting cheered by most of the fans. It’s the best of both worlds.”