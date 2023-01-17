Alberto El Patron Set To Rejoin Lucha Libre AAA

In a recent press event, Lucha Libre AAA confirmed that Alberto El Patron (formerly WWE’s Alberto Del Rio) will be participating in March’s Lucha Libre World Cup event. This will be El Patron’s first work with AAA since 2015, and the wrestler will proceed to compete in AAA TripleMania’s eight-team tag tournament alongside Pentagon Jr. Having El Patron back at a mainstream wrestling company is a bit of a surprise, considering the legal battles the wrestler has been the subject of in the past few years. El Patron responded to the announcement with a tweet of his own to celebrate, stating:

They say that one returns to where he was always happy. Family, I have a new home. That household is 100% Mexican just like me and its name is @luchalibreaaa 🇲🇽🔥 I thank @dorianroldan and @MPenaAAA for making me part of their beautiful family. God’s time is perfect. Yes! Yes! Yes!

You can see both the press event video and El Patron’s post below.