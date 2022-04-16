Alberto el Patron Reportedly Planned For AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey

FanByte reports that Alberto el Patron is set to make his pro wrestling return at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. The event, one of several with the Triplemania brand, happens on April 30. According to the report, he will be the mystery partner for Laredo Kid in a three-way tag match.

Originally, another wrestler was set for the spot, but there were visa issues preventing it. AAA booker Konnan went with Patron because he “felt like he needed a big star, a big surprise.” This has been planned for over a week now. There are currently no “long-term” plans for Patron in AAA, but “there had been rumblings that he would be back in AAA eventually.”