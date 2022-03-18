wrestling / News

Alberto El Patron Reportedly Set To Call UFC Event This Weekend

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alberto El Patron Bound for Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Lucha Libre Online reports that Alberto el Patron is set to be one of the Spanish commentators for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall event. The event, headlined by Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall, takes place at the O2 Arena in London.

According to the report, Alberto signed a short-term deal with UFC but there is interest from both sides for something more long-term. Patron is also set to call fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the future.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alberto El Patron, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading