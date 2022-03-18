Alberto El Patron Reportedly Set To Call UFC Event This Weekend

Lucha Libre Online reports that Alberto el Patron is set to be one of the Spanish commentators for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall event. The event, headlined by Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall, takes place at the O2 Arena in London.

According to the report, Alberto signed a short-term deal with UFC but there is interest from both sides for something more long-term. Patron is also set to call fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the future.