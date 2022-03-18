wrestling / News
Alberto El Patron Reportedly Set To Call UFC Event This Weekend
Lucha Libre Online reports that Alberto el Patron is set to be one of the Spanish commentators for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall event. The event, headlined by Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall, takes place at the O2 Arena in London.
According to the report, Alberto signed a short-term deal with UFC but there is interest from both sides for something more long-term. Patron is also set to call fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the future.
🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨
EXCLUSIVO: El 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE y ex peleador de MMA, parte de la familia de Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Río, llega oficialmente a la UFC. Este hará su debut como comentarista en español para la @UFCEspanol este sábado pic.twitter.com/iKbzDctvB0
— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 17, 2022
