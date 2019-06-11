wrestling
Alberto El Patron Says Lucha Libre TV Series Will Be Announced Today
In a post on Instagram, Alberto el Patron said that a new lucha libre series called Nacion Lucha will be announced during a press conference today.
He wrote: “Amigos this is it, the day has finally come, we are ready to invade the world of lucha libre with a new NATION…NACION LUCHA, a new wrestling TV show with the best wrestlers from Mexico and around the world. Stay posted to know the place and time for tomorrow’s press conference where we will reveal all the details about this new NATION. #SISISI”
