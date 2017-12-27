Alberto El Patron Says He Voluntarily Gave Up The Impact World Title

– Alberto El Patron recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel, here are some highlights…

On Impact Suspending Him: “I know in a spot like the one Impact gave to Alberto, I need to live my life in a certain way,” El Patron told the Sentinel in a phone interview this week. “When you’re asked to carry a company, there are certain things you should and shouldn’t do, certain things you have to do, and I didn’t.”

On Giving Up The World Title: “When there was a talent meeting about what to do about the title, I raised my hand and said I should give it up,” said El Patron, 40. “I used to work in a place where main eventers were difficult to work with, and I didn’t want to be that person. ‘Here’s the title; give it to someone else. I’ll eventually get it back, but I lost it and I want to earn it. I’ll take responsibility for my actions.’ ”

On Preferring To Be a Heel: “I love being a heel. I don’t like being a babyface and a good guy. But it’s not always about what we want, it’s what the fans want,” El Patron said. “[Before] this last storyline, they liked me. You can’t force the audience, though, if they want to boo or they want to cheer. Right now, I’m really having fun — I’m working as a bad guy, doing all the heel things, but still getting cheered by most of the fans. It’s the best of both worlds.”