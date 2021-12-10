Alberto El Patron’s Sexual Assault Trial Currently Set to Start Monday

The latest planned start date for Alberto El Patron’s sexual assault trial is coming up on Monday. PWInsider reports that the trial is set to begin on December 13th in San Antonio, Texas. The trial was originally scheduled for January but has been postponed multiple times due in part to the pandemic. It was most recently delayed in late October.

Patron is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping on allegations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forced her to “”wear a dress and dance for him,” and eventually violently sexually assaulted her over a period of 16 hours. The woman went to police the same day and had bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck as observed by the responding officer. She also alleged that Patron attempted to burn her passport and destroyed her computer and cell phone, and threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere” if she didn’t stop crying before the alleged sexual assault.

If convicted, Patron potentially faces life in prison. It was reported in November of 2020 that a woman who is alleged to have made the accusations apologized on social media, which Patron’s brother shared and used to claim that it was an admission that the charges were false. That situation did nothing to change the trial date.