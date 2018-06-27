Alberto El Patron Sued Over Alleged 2016 Bar Brawl

– Alberto El Patron has been sued by a man who says he was injured by the WWE and Impact Wrestling alum in a 2016 bar brawl. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the plantiff, Alex Pardo, claims El Patron assaulted him at an Texas bar in November of 2016.

Pardo’s lawsuit alleges, “While returning to his table from the restroom, Plaintiff noticed the Defendant, JOSE ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ, flashing his rear end to the other patrons in the establishment. Upon returning to his seat, which was close in proximity to that of the Defendant’s, an altercation broke out and the Defendant and the individuals that were present with the Defendant began to assault the Plaintiff, ALEX PARDO. As a result, Plaintiff had to receive immediate medical attention and was transported to the hospital by means of EMS for further examination.”

El Patron has denied the story, with his lawyer filing a response claiming that a female companion of Pardo’s approached a woman that Patron was with for a picture. Patron says they were on the way out and others in Pardo’s group allegedly approached them, saying they owed the woman a photo op. Things got heated, according to Patron, and he tried to cool things off but Pardo threw a glass at his head which caused multiple lacerations. This is allegedly what kicked off the brawl, and Patron claims he was attacked by Pardo after getting to his feet. Patron’s lawyer says the wrestler defended himself and the people in his group against Pardo’s attack.

Patron says he had to get medical attention and is countersuing for $5,000 in pain and suffering as well as legal fees. Pardo’s lawyer has left the case, and Patron is asking for for a default judgement because Pardo has not met a deadline for filing case documents.