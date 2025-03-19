Alberto el Patron Suspended From Tijuana For 180 Days After AAA Incident

Fightful reports that the city of Tijuana has suspended Alberto el Patron for 180 days following an incident at an AAA event. During the show, fans threw coins at Patron, who went into the audience and threw a chair. This resulted in another chair getting thrown and an elderly woman getting hurt. She was taken to a local hospital. The Tijuana Commission said in a statement:

“In the city of Tijuana, Baja California, on the 17th day of March 2025, in the facilities of the honorable wrestling commission, located at 12421 Diaz Ordaz Boulevard, estate El Paraiso, zip code 22440, in an extraordinary meeting and with the presence of a legal quorum, it was determined that in accordance with the established in the wrestling regulations for the city of Tijuana, Baja California, it was determined that the wrestling regulations for the city of Tijuana, Baja California, would be in effect on the 17th day of March, 2025.

The profesional wrestler Alberto Del Rio is suspended for 180 days in the city of Tijuana. In the city of Tijuana, Baja California on the 17th day of the month of March, 2025, the present notice is hereby given, for all the effects that may be applicable, at the offices of the Honorable Wrestling Commission, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.“