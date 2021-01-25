Alberto El Patron’s Trial For Sexual Assault Pushed Back To May

As previously reported, the trial for former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron was scheduled to get underway this week. However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the trial has now been pushed back to May 3.

Johnson mentioned that Patron did appear in a San Antonio court this morning, meaning that the decision to push the trial back to May was either before or during his appearance.

As Johnson notes, it’s not uncommon for trial postponements to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to a variety of reasons.

Patron was indicted on kidnapping and sexual assault charges related to an arrest last May. He is set to stand trial on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault.