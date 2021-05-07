Alberto El Patron Trial On Sexual Assault Charges Delayed to August

Alberto El Patron’s trial on charges of sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping has been pushed back to late summer. PWInsider reports that the trial, which was set to start on May 3rd, was delayed until August 2nd.

Patron is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping on allegations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forced her to “”wear a dress and dance for him,” and eventually violently sexually assaulted her over a period of 16 hours. The woman went to police the same day and had bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck as observed by the responding officer. She also alleged that Patron attempted to burn her passport and destroyed her computer and cell phone, and threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere” if she didn’t stop crying before the alleged sexual assault.

If convicted, Patron potentially faces life in prison. It was reported in November that a woman who is alleged to have made the accusations apologized on social media, which Patron’s brother shared and used to claim that it was an admission that the charges were false. That situation did nothing to change the trial date, though it seems likely that it will be brought up once the trial commences next week.