Alberto El Patron Wants One More WWE Title Run

Alberto El Patron may be a long shot for a WWE return, but that isn’t stopping him from teasing another run with the WWE Championship. El Patron has been talking up the idea of a return to WWE as of late and posted to Twitter on Thursday to suggest “one more time” with the title, as you can see below.

El Patron has several roadblocks in his way in regard to a potential return, most notably four charges of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping in Texas over allegations that he violently sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over a 16-hour period. If convicted, he potentially faces life in prison. In addition, his ex-partner Paige is still with WWE and spoke out in November of last year about domestic abuse she says she suffered at El Patron’s hands. Patron responded in an interview in April in which he appeared to threaten her by alleging in an interview with Hugo Savinovich that Paige broke a confidentiality agreement by discussing their relationship.