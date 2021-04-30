Alberto El Patron Sexual Assault Trial to Start Next Week

Alberto El Patron will stand trial on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault starting next week. PWInsider reports that El Patron’s trial in San Antonio on a count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault will begin on May 3rd. This is a delayed date from the original January trial date.

As you likely recall, the WWE and Impact alumnus was officially charged back in October of 2020 after being arrested last May based on an alleged assault that took place that month. El Patron was accused of assaulting a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forcing the woman to “”wear a dress and dance for him,” and eventually violently sexually assaulting her over a period of 16 hours. The woman went to police the same day and had bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck as observed by the responding officer. She also alleged that El Patron attempted to burn her passport and destroyed her computer and cell phone, and threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere” if she didn’t stop crying before the alleged sexual assault.

If convicted, Patron potentially faces life in prison. It was reported in November that a woman who is alleged to have made the accusations apologized on social media, which Patron’s brother shared and used to claim that it was an admission that the charges were false. That situation did nothing to change the trial date, though it seems likely that it will be brought up once the trial commences next week.