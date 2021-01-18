Alberto El Patron’s Trial For Sexual Assault Starting Next Week

Alberto El Patron’s trial on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault is set to begin next week. PWInsider reports that Patron, real name Jose Albero Rodriguez Chucuan, will stand trial starting next Monday on a count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault.

As previously reported, Patron was indicted in October in San Antonio on the charges related to a May 9th, 2020 arrest. The alleged victim told police that the Sunday before the arrest, Patron accused her of cheating on him and physically assaulted her. He then allegedly forced her to wear a dress and dance for him, telling her that if she started crying he would “he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.” He is accused of sexually assaulting the woman for several hours, attempting to burn her passport and leaving her with multiple injuries.

In November, Patron’s brother posted to his Instagram after the woman who made the allegations apparently apologized to his family on social media “for damages caused by my mistakes.” The brother said that this was her “admitting her lie.” That has not changed the trial date and the case is still set to begin next week. If convicted on all charges, Patron could face life in prison.