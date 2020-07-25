Alcon TV Group Acquires Rights for Mexican Wrestling Drama Luchador

– Deadline reports that the Alcon Television Group has purchased the rights to a planned Mexican wrestling TV drama entitled Luchador. The project is written by Diego Gutierrez (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Without a Trace).

The series is described as a character-driven drama about a fictional, Lucha Libre-inspired city run by a gangs of Mexican wrestlers that are on the brink of tyranny. An unlikely young wrestlers becomes the city’s champion and savior inside and outside the ring.

Gutierrez is executive producing the project with Alcon TV Group’s Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Ben Roberts. The project will be taken to market later this year.

Kosove and Johnson commented on Luchador in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to work with Diego in this exciting world he has envisioned for these rich characters. Creatively we see this as ripe ground for many types of stories in many different mediums.”

Gutierrez also created and executive produced the Spanish-language Netflix series, Monarca.