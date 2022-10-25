Alec Price Making MLW Debut At Fightland

Alec Price is set for his company debut at MLW Fightland this weekend. MLW announced on Tuesday that Price will be in action on the October 30th show, which is an MLW FUSION TV taping.

You can see the full announcement below:

Alec Price to make MLW debut this Sunday at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philly

Get tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Alec Price at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

“The North East Beast” Alec Price will make his debut this Sunday as middleweight action heats up in MLW. The 5-year veteran out of Boston looks to showcase his all-around style as he hopes to make a splash on the national stage.

Lighting up the northeast wrestling circuit, free agent Alec Price has become one of the top breakout fighters in the region.

Now Price looks to enter MLW’s middleweight division this Sunday in Philadelphia at FIGHTLAND.

Who will Price square off against?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.