Aleister Black Reveals Advice That Bray Wyatt Gave Him

In an interview with Wrestling the Rap Game (via Fightful), Aleister Black spoke about advice he got from Bray Wyatt when asked about a hypothetical House of Black vs. Wyatt Family match. The interview was recorded before Black left AEW and he has since returned to WWE.

He said: “I miss Bray, so much. I grabbed my phone the other day and I was scrolling through my messages and I found one of my old conversations with him. I used to send him these messages with ideas and stuff, and one of the last things he ever said to me was, ‘Don’t let them tell you who you are. Stand for what you stand for.’ At the time, I was mentally not doing great. I was like, ‘This idea, that idea, what do you think I should go with?’ He’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter. Just don’t let them tell you what you need to do. You’ll know what you need to do. Stand your ground and don’t let them shake you into something you don’t feel comfortable with. This is who you are and what you do, so stick to it.’ That is relevant today, in certain aspects. Sometimes you have to fight for what you believe in, and sometimes you have to let it go. In certain aspects, some of that is still true to this day. It’s one of the last things we spoke about and it’s still one of the most truest things he said.“