Aleister Black Shares Advice He Would Give To His Younger Self

Aleister Black has revealed what advice he would give his younger self if he could. Black spoke with The Sportster for an interview during SummerSlam weekend and during the conversation he was asked what he would tell his younger self if he had the chance.

“’Calm down,'” Black replied. “‘It’s going to be okay.’ If I could tell myself, my younger self, that this ride would go as far as it does now, I would say, you know, just calm down. It’s going to be okay, and stop being so incredibly nervous all the time.”

Black did not compete at SummerSlam, but he did compete on Smackdown where he defeated Damian Priest.