Aleister Black Appears in Vignette Teasing Smackdown Return
Aleister Black is coming back to Smackdown, and he has some dark tales to tell. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown featured a vignette in which the long-absent WWE star delivered a promo, telling a story from his The Tales of the Dark Father book about “the dragon,” who he was never able to defeat but instead learned how to become. You can see a clip from the video below.
Black hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since October, with his last match coming as a loss to Kevin Owens. He posted a vignette teasing his return last week.
🚨🕯🚨🕯🚨🕯#SmackDown @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/xmXC58GrEJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
Whatever @WWEAleister has planned…it doesn't seem good.#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/osCDof17Hc
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2021
