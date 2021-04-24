Aleister Black Appears in Vignette Teasing Smackdown Return

Aleister Black is coming back to Smackdown, and he has some dark tales to tell. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown featured a vignette in which the long-absent WWE star delivered a promo, telling a story from his The Tales of the Dark Father book about “the dragon,” who he was never able to defeat but instead learned how to become. You can see a clip from the video below.

Black hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since October, with his last match coming as a loss to Kevin Owens. He posted a vignette teasing his return last week.