Aleister Black: ‘Being Cruel Means You Survive’

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Aleister Black NXT WWE 101718

– WWE Superstar Aleister Black released a new video on his Instagram account, where he speaks about his father and learning how being cruel means you can survive. You can view that strange, dark clip below.

Per Black, the video was directed by Freddy Vina. It’s titled “The Black Arts Part 5.” Earlier this week on Raw Talk, Black expressed his belief that Kevin Owens is part of Retribution.

From ashes to origins. @freddy_vina

