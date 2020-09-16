wrestling / News
Aleister Black: ‘Being Cruel Means You Survive’
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Aleister Black released a new video on his Instagram account, where he speaks about his father and learning how being cruel means you can survive. You can view that strange, dark clip below.
Per Black, the video was directed by Freddy Vina. It’s titled “The Black Arts Part 5.” Earlier this week on Raw Talk, Black expressed his belief that Kevin Owens is part of Retribution.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member