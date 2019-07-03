wrestling / News

Aleister Black Challenges Mystery Opponent to Match at Extreme Rules

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aleister Black

– Aleister Black appears to have a match at Extreme Rules, though we don’t know who his opponent is. In a new video vignette, Black issued a challenge to the man who knocked on his door last week. Black said the man wasn’t there when he answered, the challenged him to a match at the PPV.

At this point, it is still unclear who Black’s opponent will be. WWE has yet to confirm the match.

