wrestling / News
Aleister Black Challenges Mystery Opponent to Match at Extreme Rules
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Aleister Black appears to have a match at Extreme Rules, though we don’t know who his opponent is. In a new video vignette, Black issued a challenge to the man who knocked on his door last week. Black said the man wasn’t there when he answered, the challenged him to a match at the PPV.
At this point, it is still unclear who Black’s opponent will be. WWE has yet to confirm the match.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on The Club Members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Possibly Staying in WWE
- Seth Rollins Once Again Says WWE Is ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’ But Adds ‘No More Garbage Tweets,’ Apologizes to Will Ospreay for Disparaging Remarks
- WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Said When He Called Him About Infamous Dr. Heinie Skit, Being Told Vince Made Fun of His Bell’s Palsy, If Vince Is Mean-Spirited