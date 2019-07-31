wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Comments on SummerSlam Match With Sami Zayn, Smackdown Dark Match
– Aleister Black took to Twitter on Tuesday after Smackdown to comment on his match at SummerSlam with Sami Zayn. Black laid out an open challenge for a fight on tonight’s Smackdown, with Zayn later accepting and saying he would beat Black at SummerSlam and expose him as being all hype.
Black posted to Twitter:
Do what you think is necessary, Sami. I’ll be waiting for resolve, yours and mine. https://t.co/rpt2fXc8rN
— Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) July 31, 2019
– Heavy Machinery battled The B Team in the dark match before Smackdown. As you can see below, Heavy Machinery won the match.
Heavy Machinery vs B Team is the dark match #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DWkQCwHSya
— Jake🦖 (@JHGallant) July 30, 2019
Before Smackdown went live, Heavy Machinery defeated the B-Team for a third time. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/rFVklXnSyi
— The Taterz N Ribz Show (@taterz_n) July 31, 2019
