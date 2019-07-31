WWE News: Aleister Black Comments on SummerSlam Match With Sami Zayn, Smackdown Dark Match

– Aleister Black took to Twitter on Tuesday after Smackdown to comment on his match at SummerSlam with Sami Zayn. Black laid out an open challenge for a fight on tonight’s Smackdown, with Zayn later accepting and saying he would beat Black at SummerSlam and expose him as being all hype.

Black posted to Twitter:

Do what you think is necessary, Sami. I’ll be waiting for resolve, yours and mine. https://t.co/rpt2fXc8rN — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) July 31, 2019

– Heavy Machinery battled The B Team in the dark match before Smackdown. As you can see below, Heavy Machinery won the match.

Heavy Machinery vs B Team is the dark match #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DWkQCwHSya — Jake🦖 (@JHGallant) July 30, 2019