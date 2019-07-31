wrestling / News

WWE News: Aleister Black Comments on SummerSlam Match With Sami Zayn, Smackdown Dark Match

July 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Aleister Black

– Aleister Black took to Twitter on Tuesday after Smackdown to comment on his match at SummerSlam with Sami Zayn. Black laid out an open challenge for a fight on tonight’s Smackdown, with Zayn later accepting and saying he would beat Black at SummerSlam and expose him as being all hype.

Black posted to Twitter:

– Heavy Machinery battled The B Team in the dark match before Smackdown. As you can see below, Heavy Machinery won the match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Sami Zayn, Smackdown, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading