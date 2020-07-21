wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Confronts Seth Rollins On Raw, Christian Gives Update on Status
July 20, 2020
– Aleister Black had enough of Seth Rollins after Rollins’ crowing about his win over Rey Mysterio, confronting him and facing him in a match on Raw. You can see clips below of Black coming out to interrupt Rollins’ celebratory promo and then facing him in the ring. Rollins picked up the win:
– WWE also posted video of Christian appearing in a remote segment on Raw, giving an update on how he’s doing after Randy Orton attacked him weeks ago and discussing Orton’s Unsanctioned match with Big Show:
