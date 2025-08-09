Aleister Black Says Damian Priest Has Hairline Fracture On WWE Smackdown

Damian Priest is injured according to Aleister Black, who revealed the news on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Black come out and cut a promo in which he revealed that Priest has a hairline fracture to his jaw after their match on last week’s show.

Last week’s show saw Black lose by DQ after he threw a chair into Priest’s face. He then beat Priest down with the chair before hitting a Black Mass.

No word as of yet on when Priest will return.