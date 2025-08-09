wrestling / News
Aleister Black Says Damian Priest Has Hairline Fracture On WWE Smackdown
August 8, 2025 | Posted by
Damian Priest is injured according to Aleister Black, who revealed the news on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Black come out and cut a promo in which he revealed that Priest has a hairline fracture to his jaw after their match on last week’s show.
Last week’s show saw Black lose by DQ after he threw a chair into Priest’s face. He then beat Priest down with the chair before hitting a Black Mass.
No word as of yet on when Priest will return.
Aleister Black video package 😍 #SmackDown #AleisterBlack #TheDutchDestroyer pic.twitter.com/a6LhM21wlN
— JonnyLeTran5 (@JonnyLeTran5) August 9, 2025