Aleister Black Defeats Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

Aleister Black put a stop to Bobby Lashley’s momentum to pick up the win at WrestleMania 36. Black defeated Lashley in the second match of the main card for Night Two of the PPV; you can see pics and video from the match below.

The end of the match saw Lashley in control and set up Lashley for a move, only to have Lana call for the spear. When Lashley went for it, Black turned it into a Black Mass and took the pinfall.