Aleister Black Defeats Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)
Aleister Black put a stop to Bobby Lashley’s momentum to pick up the win at WrestleMania 36. Black defeated Lashley in the second match of the main card for Night Two of the PPV; you can see pics and video from the match below.
The end of the match saw Lashley in control and set up Lashley for a move, only to have Lana call for the spear. When Lashley went for it, Black turned it into a Black Mass and took the pinfall.
Prepare to #FadeToBlxck.#WrestleMania @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/RQujVy3QvO
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
The All Might𝒾𝑒𝓈𝓉.@fightbobby @LanaWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/S92VvfCYX0
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
That's a #WrestleMania Powerslam, for sure.@fightbobby @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/Z79IvyQKa1
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Her Bobby. 🤗@LanaWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LVFPmuETRH
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
The STRIKES of @WWEAleister collide with the POWER of @fightbobby at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/t7UAfWqH5T
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
#BlxckMass. Victory.@WWEAleister #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Wlen7Ls0g7
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
