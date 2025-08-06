– During a recent interview with The Sportster, WWE Superstar Aleister Black discussed maintaining continuity for his wrestler character after jumping promotions between AEW and WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Aleister Black on maintaining continuity for his character: “Yeah, well, I think that’s the right way of putting it. I felt that I was cheating myself if I wouldn’t do that. You know, it happens somewhere, and I feel like, for me, it was important enough to carry over with me and carry some of the anger of that character over with me as well, which is where I based that part of the character on. I like doing stuff like that, because for me as a professional wrestler, that’s where the art lies as well, like the creative side of it. It’s not just the wrestling or being creative inside the wrestling.”

On small little details regarding his character: “It’s the character, the things that I can do, the small little details, things that I can change in my leather jackets, or like communicating with the lady who makes my jackets, Hannah Horse, go follow her on Instagram. Her and me are always kind of like collaborating on a lot of stuff and she comes up with a lot of really cool stuff. She’s really dedicated and she really follows up with my character in a really great way. So her and me is like a really good connection. So when it comes to details, even with the masks and stuff like that, when I speak to like Candy and we kind of start putting these masks together or Ivan, when we put these masks together, there’s always something in there that I want to present to the fans that I don’t necessarily have to explain just yet, but maybe five, six years down the line, like I was talking yesterday that I’m trying to create a coffee book where all the masks are in and all the robes are in, all the jackets are in, where we kind of like, get a little bit more into detail and stuff like that, where I can kind of like reveal a little bit more of that. So it’s very important to me.”

Aleister Black was in action last Friday on SmackDown facing Damian Priest in a singles bout. Priest won the match via disqualification.