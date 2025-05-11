– During a recent interview with the Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast, newly returned WWE Superstar Aleister Black recalled his WWE NXT in-ring debut against Andrade at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Aleister Black on why he didn’t like his NXT in-ring debut: “First and foremost, I did not like that match. The production of how we went into it was wrong and because of that, the match didn’t come out the way it should have come out. I was physically ill at the time, that’s also why when I look back, I’m just not in shape.

On feeling terrified at the time: “Anxiety is the word, I was terrified, absolutely petrified and it’s crazy because I’ve already wrestled at this point in front of 5,000 people, 6,000 people, 8,000 people in France … but because it was WWE I was like, ‘Oh god, oh god, oh god, oh god’ … that was one of those things that I always kind of look back and was like, man I wish I was would have been better. It was nerve-wracking, it was an incredible experience, it was humbling.”

Black defeated Andrade at the event in April 2017. Black was also in action last Friday at WWE SmackDown, beating Carmelo Hayes.