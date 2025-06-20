Aleister Black Says There Was a Discussion Him Facing Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41

Aleister Black says that as far as he knows, he was discussed at one point to be Randy Orton’s opponent at WrestleMania 41. Orton had an open challenge for WrestleMania after Kevin Owens went down due to injury, and Joe Hendry ended up answering the challenge. There had been speculation that Black, who was set to return to WWE, may be Orton’s opponent and he confirmed in an interview with Le10Sport that there was some discussion as far as he was told.

“From what I’m told, there was a discussion about it,” Black said. “But for obvious reasons, it didn’t go any further because they had another plan. But the option was considered. It was a thought process like, “What if we do it? Well, maybe not, okay.” That’s all I heard.”

He continued, “The fact that they discussed it at all is pretty cool. And I would have jumped at it with open arms because any time I get a chance to wrestle Randy, it’s a good time, because Randy, he’s… he’s Randy Orton, you know! He’s Randy Orton. At WrestleMania. How could I say no? You know what I mean? I’d be scared shitless, but I’d do it. It would be crazy.”

Black instead made his return to WWE on the Friday after WrestleMania 41 on WWE Smackdown. Black most recently competed against Orton as part of a King of the Ring Tournament Fatal Four-Way match on last week’s show, which saw Orton pick up the win over Black, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight.