– During a recent appearance on ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL, newly returned WWE Superstar Aleister Black discussed how wrestlers are often required to perform as they are directed, much like actors, and how dealing with die hard fan bases can be very difficult. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Aleister Black on wrestlers not always choosing what they do on TV and being directed much like actors: “I think this is what people need to understand, right? It’s the same in pro wrestling, we get handed something and they want us to do x, y, or z. I never jump down the throat of an actor because they are the ones being directed to do x, y, and z, kinda like we are. Of course you can say that sometimes performances aren’t as great. That goes for us as well, but a lot of times, like, you don’t know the full context.”

On wrestling has a similar fan base to Star Wars: “I definitely think that, like, Star Wars and wrestling have one of the most diehard fan bases. There is a lot of toxicity in there, but, you know, I don’t understand why you get so obsessed with something to the point where you let it ruin your day.”

Black was in action last night on WWE SmackDown, facing Carmelo Hayes in a singles bout. He won the match via disqualification after The Miz interfered.