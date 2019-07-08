wrestling / News
Aleister Black’s Extreme Rules Opponent May Be Different Than Originally Rumored
We reported last month that Aleister Black’s mystery opponent for Extreme Rules, who is set to be revealed on Tuesday after being built up in a series of vignettes, was planned to be Cesaro. Black has been cutting promos backstage since his move to Smackdown, begging someone to fight him. Someone stepped up, and WWE hasn’t named who it is as of yet. According to Wrestle Votes, while the plan could still be Cesaro, things may have changed now that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are in power. Bischoff in particular is the executive director of Smackdown and could have someone else in mind.
The report reads: “I’m told Cesaro was the original planned opponent for Aleister Black for Extreme Rules and in fact he may still be. This was however prior to Heyman & Bischoff coming back into the fold. No idea if they want something else instead. We will see.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 8, 2019
