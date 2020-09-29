wrestling / News
Aleister Black Gets New Theme Song, Entrance On Raw (Pics, Video)
Aleister Black’s presentation has a new look, as he came out to a new theme song and entrance on Raw. Black faced Kevin Owens in a match that saw Black DQd after he accidentally knocked the official down; you can see video of the entrance and match below.
Black’s old theme music was produced by CFO$, and WWE has been trying to move away from those themes as of late though that’s not confirmed as the reason why they changed this one.
RIP Aleister Black's old theme music#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wMEzBMhNEy
— GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 29, 2020
It's go time.@FightOwensFight goes one-on-one with @WWEAleister NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/KMGjXwACnj
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
ℌ𝔢 𝔴𝔦𝔩𝔩 𝔫𝔬𝔱 𝔣𝔬𝔯𝔤𝔢𝔱.#WWERaw @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/o13fBG4Zbi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 29, 2020
Out for vengeance.#WWERaw @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/HqqEiJFYik
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
It's off to a hot start as @FightOwensFight looks to take care of his @WWEAleister problem on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2AkJqTJ6rH
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
KO is NOT HAVING IT tonight.#WWERaw @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/VsZPVktumK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 29, 2020
He just keeps fighting.#WWERaw @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/pU9n3krlYm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 29, 2020
Take the DQ win. Hit the Stunner anyway.
Things seem FAR from over between @FightOwensFight and @WWEAleister… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dU5sdriNK0
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
THIS IMPACT THOUGH 😬#WWERaw @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/WWkSdLzQg8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 29, 2020
