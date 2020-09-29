Aleister Black Gets New Theme Song, Entrance On Raw (Pics, Video)

Aleister Black’s presentation has a new look, as he came out to a new theme song and entrance on Raw. Black faced Kevin Owens in a match that saw Black DQd after he accidentally knocked the official down; you can see video of the entrance and match below.

Black’s old theme music was produced by CFO$, and WWE has been trying to move away from those themes as of late though that’s not confirmed as the reason why they changed this one.

RIP Aleister Black's old theme music#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wMEzBMhNEy — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 29, 2020

It's off to a hot start as @FightOwensFight looks to take care of his @WWEAleister problem on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2AkJqTJ6rH — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020