Aleister Black Gets New Theme Song, Entrance On Raw (Pics, Video)

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aleister Black

Aleister Black’s presentation has a new look, as he came out to a new theme song and entrance on Raw. Black faced Kevin Owens in a match that saw Black DQd after he accidentally knocked the official down; you can see video of the entrance and match below.

Black’s old theme music was produced by CFO$, and WWE has been trying to move away from those themes as of late though that’s not confirmed as the reason why they changed this one.

