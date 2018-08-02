Aleister Black Injured, Undergoes Surgery But Still Scheduled For NXT Takeover

– Aleister Black was reportedly injured during an NXT live event in Las Vegas over the weekend and had to have surgery. The Wrestling Observer reports that Black was injured when he got crotched by Tommaso Ciampa. Black is currently out of action but is not expected to be gone for long, as he is still scheduled to compete at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV.

Details on the injury aren’t known. The site notes that he will be okay, but that it “was quite scary when it happened.”