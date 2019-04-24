wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Cuts Mysterious Promo on Smackdown, Roman Reigns Warns Elias, Buddy Murphy Hypes Smackdown Debut
– Aleister Black appeared in a vignette on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, teasing a new side to his character. You can see the promo below, in which Black says we don’t know what he is and that he “can’t even begin to explain the complexity of my tragic caricature.”
He continues, “But as all good things, give it time and I’m sure that the world that you grew up in will have me condemned.”
– Roman Reigns took to Twitter after Smackdown to warn Elias about what was coming to him at Money in the Bank. The two are set to face off in a one-on-one match after Elias and Shane McMahon attacked Reigns for decking Vince McMahon last week.
There aren’t enough sad songs in the world to describe how much pain I’m gonna leave you in. #MITB @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/7ZsAirowYQ
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 24, 2019
– Buddy Murphy also posted to Twitter to hype his debut on Smackdown after moving to the brand in the Superstar Shakeup:
The Secret is coming…. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZDOrsms3Oq
— Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) April 24, 2019
