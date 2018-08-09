Aleister Black Officially Out of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, New Match Set

– Aleister Black is officially out of his match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, with a new main event match set. William Regal announced in a video on Twitter that Black will not be able to compete in the NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover as expected due to the attack perpetrated on him by unknown assailants in a video released after last night’s NXT.

In reality, the attack angle is writing Black out due to the injury he suffered at an NXT house show a couple of weekends ago. Regal announced that Johnny Gargano will face Tomasso Ciampa in a Last Man Standing match. NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV takes place on August 18th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.