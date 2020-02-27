Aleister Black On How He Came Up With His Ring Entrance, The Part That Was Originally Meant For Undertaker

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday, Aleister Black discussed his unique ring entrance and where he found the inspiration for it. Black’s entrance of course has a strong element of the theatrical to it, with the candles and his being lifted up into a standing position via a special constructed piece. Black spoke with the show’s hosts about where he originally got most of the aesthetic for the entrance and how the lift was originally made for the Undertaker.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On the inspiration for his entrance: “So there is a band that I love called Watain, which is a black metal band,” Black said. “And there was a live performance that they did, and I always loved the DVD of that. I always thought the aesthetic of that was just – it was mesmerizing to me. And it had like fire and a lot of red, and a lot of the fire and the red you see back in my entrance. So when we started putting this thing together, I showed them this DVD. I said, ‘Watch this DVD, and this is the type of aesthetic that I want to go for.’ And they tried to recreate that in a WWE setting, because obviously we can’t do that in its entirety for a certain amount of reasons. So they created this like, stage for me that I feel like – as soon as the lights go and the candles come up, the audience knows what time it is now. They did such a good job in priming the audience to know and realize that when this is happening, everything changes, the landscape almost changes. The lights change, the candles come up. It gets really dark, there’s fog, and the entrance is obviously completely different.”

On the special piece he uses to rise up: “And I was talking to Triple H about it, and he showed me this construction which is obviously the thing that propels me. And it was actually meant for The Undertaker. So he said, ‘Hey, we don’t have any use for this thing right now. What do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I’ll take it.’ So it was one of those things where like, I could formulate something around this entrance, where Aleister Black will just appear from nowhere. People think it’s like a coffin but it’s not. It’s literally, I’m just propelled out of a void, I just come out of nowhere, I materialize. And that’s the idea behind it, that I materialize. Same as the room, the room is a non-existing place. I materialize from that to that. It has hints of supernatural.”

