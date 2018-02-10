 

WWE News: Aleister Black Praises Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman Tops ESPN Power Rankings, and John Cena’s Top 10 Shocking Losses

February 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Aleister Black

– Aleister Black posted some high praise for Buddy Murphy on Twitter this week after the two NXT Superstars worked a series of matches at live events. You can check out Black’s tweet praising Murphy below.

Black stated, “Whether it was televised or a live event I feel Buddy Murphy and myself did something unique and pushed each other to the next level. This past trilogy of matches I count among my hardest fought battles in my career. Till next time Murph. Blood in the water.”

ESPN has released its latest WWE Power Rankings. Braun Strowman came in at No. 1 this week. AJ Styles was No. 2. Asuka was No. 3. The Miz was No. 4. Shinsuke Nakamura came in at No. 5

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today, showcasing John Cena’s Top 10 Shocking Losses. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

