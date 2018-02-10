WWE News: Aleister Black Praises Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman Tops ESPN Power Rankings, and John Cena’s Top 10 Shocking Losses

– Aleister Black posted some high praise for Buddy Murphy on Twitter this week after the two NXT Superstars worked a series of matches at live events. You can check out Black’s tweet praising Murphy below.

Black stated, “Whether it was televised or a live event I feel Buddy Murphy and myself did something unique and pushed each other to the next level. This past trilogy of matches I count among my hardest fought battles in my career. Till next time Murph. Blood in the water.”

Whether it was televised or a live event I feel @WWE_Murphy and myself did something unique and pushed eachother to the next level. This past trilogy of matches I count amongst my hardest fought battles in my career. Till next time Murph.. blood in the water. pic.twitter.com/RnDWN1yKew — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) February 9, 2018

Main event – @WWEAleister pinned @WWE_Murphy with the Fade to Black in 20 minutes. It was a beautiful display of professional wrestling every true fan should have the opportunity to watch at least once. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/2pHCJY56GJ — FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) February 9, 2018

– ESPN has released its latest WWE Power Rankings. Braun Strowman came in at No. 1 this week. AJ Styles was No. 2. Asuka was No. 3. The Miz was No. 4. Shinsuke Nakamura came in at No. 5

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today, showcasing John Cena’s Top 10 Shocking Losses. You can check out the new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.