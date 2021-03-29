Aleister Black Promises ‘Stories to Tell’ Soon In Social Media Message

Aleister Black looks to have an update or return coming soon, as he teased something coming on social media. Black, who has been off WWE TV since October, posted to Instagram to teased some “stories to tell” very soon.

Black wrote on Instagram:

“Let us sit face to face soon. I will have many stories to tell, all of them in full color.”

Black has been out of action, reportedly due to some minor injuries that he’s been healing up from. He was said to be spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently.