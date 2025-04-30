– During a recent interview with the Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast, newly returned WWE Superstar Aleister Black spoke about pitching a match with Will Ospreay in AEW. According to Black, he has a good relationship with Ospreay, and he reveals years ago when they were both indie workers how he used to tell Ospreay he was going to become a “big star.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Aleister Black on pitching a match with Will Ospreay in AEW: “The Ospreay match is something that I actually pitched a couple of times. We had such good chemistry back then. We had some absolute barnburners and it’s also because I’m a bit of a calculus for him because I force him to do different things with his wrestling. When we did wrestle, I would work his leg, ‘Now you can’t fly. What are you going to do?’”

On his relationship with Ospreay: “I have a good relationship with Will. I remember sitting in his dad’s car and his dad was driving us from show A to show B, and I remember saying to him, ‘You’re going to be a big star. You’re going to be a really big star.’ At the time, the goal was Dragon Gate. I said to him, ‘That’s easy. That’s a matter of time.’ His road went the way it went, but now, he’s one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.”

Will Ospreay is still currently signed to AEW, and he’s competing in the Owen Hart Cup Foundation Tournament. Aleister Black made his WWE return last week on Friday Night SmackDown, knocking out The Miz. His in-ring return is set for this week’s SmackDown, as he goes one-on-one with the former WWE Champion.

Black’s WWE in-ring return takes place on Friday, May 2 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. WWE SmackDown airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.